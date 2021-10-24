Tesla hikes price of Model X, Model S variants by $5,0001 min read . Updated: 24 Oct 2021, 05:34 AM IST
Tesla's Model X Long Range and Model S Long Range now sell for $104,990 and $94,990 respectively
Tesla's Model X Long Range and Model S Long Range now sell for $104,990 and $94,990 respectively
Tesla Inc has increased the price of its Model X Long Range and Model S Long Range variants by $5,000, the electric-car maker's website showed on Saturday.
The Model X Long Range and Model S Long Range now sell for $104,990 and $94,990 respectively.
Prices for the Model Y Long Range and Model 3 Standard Range Plus rose by $2,000, to $56,990 and $43,990 respectively, according to the website.
