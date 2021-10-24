OPEN APP
Home >Auto News >Tesla hikes price of Model X, Model S variants by $5,000
Listen to this article

Tesla Inc has increased the price of its Model X Long Range and Model S Long Range variants by $5,000, the electric-car maker's website showed on Saturday.

The Model X Long Range and Model S Long Range now sell for $104,990 and $94,990 respectively.

Prices for the Model Y Long Range and Model 3 Standard Range Plus rose by $2,000, to $56,990 and $43,990 respectively, according to the website.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

