Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Auto News >Tesla hikes price of Model X, Model S variants by $5,000

Tesla hikes price of Model X, Model S variants by $5,000

Premium
A Tesla Model X electric car is seen at the Brussels Motor Show. (File photo)
1 min read . 05:34 AM IST Reuters

Tesla's Model X Long Range and Model S Long Range now sell for $104,990 and $94,990 respectively

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Tesla Inc has increased the price of its Model X Long Range and Model S Long Range variants by $5,000, the electric-car maker's website showed on Saturday.

Tesla Inc has increased the price of its Model X Long Range and Model S Long Range variants by $5,000, the electric-car maker's website showed on Saturday.

The Model X Long Range and Model S Long Range now sell for $104,990 and $94,990 respectively.

The Model X Long Range and Model S Long Range now sell for $104,990 and $94,990 respectively.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Prices for the Model Y Long Range and Model 3 Standard Range Plus rose by $2,000, to $56,990 and $43,990 respectively, according to the website.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

Mercedes is migrating to more expensive chips to plug s ...

Premium

TVS Radeon introduced in new colours with prices starti ...

Premium

The coming electric car disruption that nobody’s talkin ...

Premium

Mercedes-Benz starts new retail initiative. See how it ...

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!