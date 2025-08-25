Tesla in India: Too little, too late?
The world’s second-largest EV maker faces tempered consumer sentiments around American brands following the US administration’s recent moves to impose higher tariffs on India.
New Delhi: Is it too little, too late for Tesla in India? The Elon Musk-led electric vehicle (EV) giant’s quiet entry into the country through two showrooms in Delhi and Mumbai in the past month — bereft of hype, and with no local senior leader — has been compounded by geopolitical friction between India and the US, and its non-committal approach to local manufacturing.