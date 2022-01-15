Tesla in India: This state offers to assist Elon Musk set up shop

Elon Musk has been periodically tweeting, seeking a cut in import duty so that his company's high-performance electric cars can begin to sell in India.

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Amid the uncertainty over Tesla Inc's entry into the Indian market, a minister from Telangana has invited CEO Elon Musk to set up shop in the southern state. Telangana's Industry and Commerce Minister KT Rama Rao replied to a tweet of Elon Musk saying, "Will be happy to partner Tesla in working through the challenges to set shop in India/Telangana". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Amid the uncertainty over Tesla Inc's entry into the Indian market, a minister from Telangana has invited CEO Elon Musk to set up shop in the southern state. Telangana's Industry and Commerce Minister KT Rama Rao replied to a tweet of Elon Musk saying, "Will be happy to partner Tesla in working through the challenges to set shop in India/Telangana".

KTR's statement has come days after Elon Musk said that Tesla "is still working through a lot of challenges with the government" in India to launch electric cars. Musk wrote in a post giving an update to a query on Twitter on Thursday (Jan 13). {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

KTR's statement has come days after Elon Musk said that Tesla "is still working through a lot of challenges with the government" in India to launch electric cars. Musk wrote in a post giving an update to a query on Twitter on Thursday (Jan 13). Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

The 58-year-old billionaire has been periodically tweeting, seeking a cut in import duty so that his company's high-performance electric cars can begin to sell in India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, discarding Musk's claim, an unnamed government official said on Thursday that Tesla was free to use the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) window to produce electric vehicles in the country.

Meanwhile, KTR's tweet has come as a silver lining for the Tesla boss. KTR has openly welcomed the billionaire to set up the auto plant in Telangana. He told Musk "Hey Elon, I am the Industry and Commerce Minister of Telangana state in India...Our state is a champion in sustainability initiatives and a top-notch business destination in India".

Last year, Rao helped in catalysing a deal between the Telangana government and Kitex Group to get MD Sabu Jacob to invest ₹2,406 crore in his state. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

After Kitex pulled out of Kerala, withdrawing ₹3,500 crore project from the state, KTR laid the red carpet and arranged a special flight to get the businessman to sign the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Telangana government. {{name}} See All {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

Jacob credited Rao for this investment in Telangana. “I am here today only because of one person, and that is Minister KT Rama Rao. He is the first person to call and invite me to Telangana."

As per the MoU signed with the Telangana, Kitex will set up integrated fibre-to-apparel manufacturing clusters at Warangal and Rangareddy district. According to Rao, the investment will provide direct employment to 22,000 people and indirect employment to 18,000 people. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}