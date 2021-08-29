Tesla in talks with Indian component suppliers ahead of official launch: Report

Earlier, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, in response to a tweet, mentioned that the company is willing to set up a factory in India if the initial response to its imported cars is good

Tesla is gearing up for its official launch in India and the company seems to be busy setting up the service and repair ecosystem for its electric cars. A new report has surfaced suggesting that Tesla is in talks with at least three auto component suppliers.

Citing people familiar with the matter, a report from the Economic Times has claimed that Tesla is seeking critical electrical, electronic and mechanical components. The report suggests that the parts include instrument panels, windshields, differential brakes, gears and power seats.

The report further claims that Sona Comstar Ltd., Sandhar Technologies Ltd. and Bharat Forge Ltd. are the Indian companies that are currently supplying components to the American EV maker. There's no confirmation about the same from Tesla Inc.

In the month of July, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, in response to a tweet, mentioned that the company is willing to set up a factory in India if the initial response to its imported cars is good.

He also lobbied for a lower import tax on electric vehicles in order to help companies enter the Indian market. He claimed, India's import taxes on automobiles (both electric and non-electric) are one of the highest in the world leading to extremely high prices for the consumer. Executives from Volkswagen and Hyundai also joined Musk on this pitch.

The Tesla Model 3 has been spotted testing under camouflage in the country. The car is the entry point for Tesla buyers in the United States. The company is expected to start selling the Model 3 in India to gauge the response of the market.