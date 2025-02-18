Elon Musk's Tesla has reportedly moved a step closer to launching its electric vehicles (EVs) in India, selecting prime locations for two showrooms in New Delhi and Mumbai.

A report by Reuters, citing sources familiar with the plans, suggested that Tesla has secured space in the Aerocity area near New Delhi’s international airport for one showroom and another in the bustling Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) near Mumbai’s airport.

Reportedly, the decision marks a significant milestone in Tesla’s long-anticipated entry into the Indian market, which had been delayed in 2022. Tesla has been searching for suitable showroom locations since late last year, as it seeks to expand its presence in the world’s third-largest automobile market.

The New Delhi showroom is likely to be located in Aerocity, an area known for its blend of hotels, retail outlets, and offices housing global corporations. The Mumbai showroom is expected to be situated in the business and retail hub of BKC, a prominent area within the city. Both showrooms are expected to span approximately 5,000 square feet (464.5 square metres).

Although no official opening dates have been confirmed, Tesla aims to sell imported EVs in India, with these showrooms serving as retail outlets rather than service centres. The company is also recruiting for a variety of mid-level positions in India, including store and customer relationship managers, as part of its ongoing preparations for launch.

Tesla’s plans come after a meeting between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Musk in the United States last week. The discussions reportedly covered topics such as space, mobility, and technology, although there has been no official statement about the specific outcomes.

However, Tesla’s entry into India has faced significant challenges, particularly concerning the country’s high import tariffs on electric vehicles, which stand at around 100 per cent. Musk has been vocal in his criticism of these tariffs, repeatedly lobbying for a reduction.