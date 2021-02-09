Tesla increases workforce by almost half in 2020

Electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla has revealed that they managed to increase their workforce by almost half. The workforce increment can be attributed to the company expanding operations in China and Germany.

According to a filing by the company, the EV manufacturer hired at total of 70,757 at the end of 2020. In comparison to 2019, the employment raised by 47% from 48,016. The company also delivered almost half a million cars worldwide.

Tesla’s new Gigafactory in Shanghai helped it expand its network in one of the biggest markets in Asia. The company registered a sales growth of 124% in the country where the Model 3 deliveries began early last year. 2020 was the first year when the company generated the majority of revenue from outside The United States.

In the filing, the company stated, “We established Gigafactory Shanghai to increase the affordability of our vehicles for customers in local markets by reducing transportation and manufacturing costs and eliminating the impact of unfavorable tariffs. We continue to increase the degree of localized procurement and manufacturing there. Gigafactory Shanghai is representative of our plan to iteratively improve our manufacturing operations as we establish new factories, as we implemented the learnings from our Model 3 ramp at the Fremont Factory to commence and ramp our production there quickly and cost-effectively."

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via