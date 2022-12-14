Tesla investors voice concern over Elon Musk’s focus on Twitter3 min read . Updated: 14 Dec 2022, 06:08 PM IST
Supporters of Tesla and Musk are asking questions about who is running the electric-vehicle maker
Supporters of Tesla and Musk are asking questions about who is running the electric-vehicle maker
The chorus of Tesla Inc. individual investors expressing misgivings that Chief Executive Elon Musk‘s involvement with Twitter Inc. may be to the detriment of the electric-vehicle maker is getting louder, with the car company’s stock on track for its worst full-year performance.