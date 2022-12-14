Tesla investors voice concern over Elon Musk’s focus on Twitter

Mr. Musk’s takeover of Twitter has raised anxiety among Tesla backers for months. Several urged the Tesla CEO to abandon the deal and focus on the car maker, when shares were already down around 30%. The stock has declined further in ensuing months amid growing recession concerns and cost pressure from high inflation. Tesla also has scaled back vehicle delivery plans. Tesla’s stock has fallen about 28% since the Twitter deal closed in late October through Tuesday, when it ended trading at its lowest level in more than two years.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}