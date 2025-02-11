Tesla is losing ground against its biggest rival in China
Raffaele Huang , Yoko Kubota , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 11 Feb 2025, 07:30 AM IST
SummaryBYD makes advances in AI-powered driving software while Musk’s wait for approval grows.
BYD, China’s biggest automaker, is widening its lead over Tesla in artificial intelligence-powered driving technology for Chinese car buyers, with the introduction Monday of a new system for low-price mass-market vehicles.
