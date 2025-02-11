Tesla is losing ground against its biggest rival in China

On an earnings call Jan. 29, Musk acknowledged challenges rolling out FSD in China. He said the company was in a quandary because Chinese authorities didn’t allow Tesla to transfer video outside of the country to train its models, while U.S. authorities didn’t let the carmaker train the FSD system in China. He didn’t give details of the restrictions. Tesla has been relying on videos of Chinese streets on the internet to train its system, he said.