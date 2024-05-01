Tesla is pulling back from EV charging, and people are freaking out
Jennifer Hiller , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 01 May 2024, 10:37 PM IST
SummaryWidespread layoffs within the Tesla unit are a blow to efforts to build out a national charging network.
Tesla’s move this week to lay off much of the team responsible for creating the largest and most successful electric-vehicle charging network in the U.S. threw the industry into a state of shock and confusion.
