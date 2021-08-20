Tesla is yet to formally announce the launch of its first car in India. However, the company may make it happen very soon. A new set of spy shots of the Tesla Model S have surfaced which reinvigorates the talks of a launch event.

In the new shots, shared by Tesla Club India, we can see two Tesla cars parked adjacent to each other on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway. The cars that are completely camouflaged are most likely the Tesla Model S. The cars spotted on the road featured Maharashtra-registered number plates.

Two Camouflaged Model 3 Test Units. One with testing apparatus as earlier seen also.



337 seems to be new. Is Ground Clearance raised in it or just image thing?



Tesla has registered itself in the country under the name Tesla Motors India. Elon Musk has also confirmed that they will be entering the Indian market soon. However, the business tycoon has clearly registered his displeasure for India's high import duties.

Musk, in a tweet had claimed that the high import duties will not allow the manufacturer to price the EVs competitively. He asked for special policies for imported electric vehicles. Other international brands like Volkswagen and Hyundai have also supported Tesla's view on lowering import tax for electric vehicles.

Indian EV manufacturers, however, claim that Tesla should set shop in India and produce locally in order to benefit from the FAME scheme that is offered to Indian EV companies. Ola CEO, Bhavish Aggarwal, in response to a tweet said, “Let’s have confidence in our ability to build indigenously and also attract global OEMs to build in India, not just import. We won’t be the first country to do so! "

Ola Electric launched its first electric scooter S1 on Sunday. The company boasts of owning the largest two-wheeler manufacturing plant in the world which is located in Chennai.

