Tesla launches Model Y L in India; plans expansion of services, body shop network

American electric carmaker Tesla on Wednesday announced acceleration of its journey in India, driving in the three-row six-seater SUV Model YL priced at ₹61.99 lakh, its second offering in the country.

The company, which last year made its much-awaited entry into India with the launch of its Model Y, is also revving up expansion of charging network across highways connecting major cities.

The latest offering from Tesla will compete with the likes of the Mercedes-Benz SUV EQS and EQB models, as well as the MG9, which is priced between ₹70 lakh and ₹1.4 crore.

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The company claims a 0-100kph time of 5.0 seconds and a WLTP-certified range of up to 681 km.

The company is looking to "disrupt" the premium SUV segment with the newly launched Model YL, Tesla India General Manager Sharad Agarwal said at the launch.

"We are building block by block the very strong foundation for the business and the brand in the future, focusing on building the entire ecosystem in India," he said.

"In the last few months, we started deliveries from September 2025. We have already delivered cars across 21 states in this country. And I am sure in the coming months, we will add more places because that's the direct consumption model which Tesla has."

Stating that the Tesla in India has opened three experience centres at Delhi, Mumbai and Gurugram since the launch of operations in India last July, he said, "What we are going to do in the coming quarter or in this quarter is to expand our service and body shop network and presence in cities of Bengal, Hyderabad, Chennai and Ahmedabad."

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Noting that the company will be closer to its customers, he said, "Service for us is more of peace of mind to our customers. Charging is a very important part of the ecosystem that we are building here in India, he said and added the company had already enabled five supercharger stations in India at the strategically selected locations.

"We want to build the charging around the lifestyle of our customers," he said.

India has a similar population like China where Tesla has 2,500 plus superchargers and "That is what when we are committed to the market, as the market demands, as per the lifestyle of our customers... we are going to build the charging infrastructure in this country," Agarwal said.

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The company, he said, will connect the major cities, including Delhi, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Pune, Bangalore, and Chennai in the country with its supercharger and charging network, creating supercharger infrastructure on these key highways, he said.

He said the company also planned to build destination charging infrastructure around these cities because this is where its customers are and this how it will build and expand the charging ecosystem for its customers. "And it is not just about public charging (facilities). For the company, it is also important to build charging infrastructure for the customers' homes."

The company has already installed its home charging infrastructure across 28 states and over the last months, since the start of operations, it has built its capability wherein it can start and enable the home charging across any state or city in this country, he said.

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