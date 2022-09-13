Tesla looking into building lithium refinery

The form filed Aug. 23 with the Texas Comptroller’s Office included an application Tesla filed the day earlier with the Robstown, Texas, school district that is the first step in seeking property tax relief. Such agreements have been used for other big investment projects in Texas, including Tesla’s $1.1 billion gigafactory near Austin and Samsung Electronics Co.’s $17 billion chipmaking plant in Taylor, Texas, to cap a portion of the taxable value of a property under development.