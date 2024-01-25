Tesla Makes It Harder for Investors to Ignore Its Problems

The very familiarity of the problem might dim the company’s high-tech aura. “People think of Tesla as a car company when they should be thinking of Tesla as an AI/robotics company," said Musk on the call. In fact, Tesla is valued as if it were a leader in artificial intelligence. Even after a 16% fall so far this year, its stock trades at 56 times forward earnings, compared with 29 times for its AI chip supplier Nvidia. Yet Tesla’s bets in the field still seem more like science projects than businesses.