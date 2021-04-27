Tesla makes more money trading Bitcoin than selling cars
- Bitcoin trading and regulatory credits, not auto sales, helped power Tesla to a record profit
After just months under the same roof, bitcoin and Tesla are becoming the best of friends.
That is one takeaway from the car company’s first-quarter results out on Monday. Revenue of $10.4 billion and adjusted earnings of 93 cents a share both topped Wall Street expectations. Net income reached $438 million, a quarterly record for the company. What’s more, Tesla said it expects to increase vehicle deliveries by more than 50% this year from the 2020 total. That implies roughly 800,000 deliveries this year.
