On Wednesday, Tesla CEO Elon Musk indicated that he is prepared to reduce prices on electric vehicles once more, despite the challenging circumstances the company is facing. While Tesla is engaged in a fierce price war with other automakers, this strategy is putting pressure on the company's own profit margins.

Since late last year, the company has implemented multiple price reductions in the United States, China, and other markets. Additionally, they have bolstered their efforts to diminish inventory by offering increased discounts and other incentives. These strategic measures aim to safeguard the company against both competition and economic uncertainty.

During a conference call with analysts, Musk expressed his perplexity about the unpredictable state of the world economy. He stated, "One day it seems like the world economy is falling apart, next day it's fine. I don't know what the hell is going on. We're in, I would call it, turbulent times."

Following Musk's remarks, Tesla shares, which had previously shown little movement in after-hours trading, experienced a decline of almost five per cent.

The significant price reductions have put pressure on Tesla's automotive gross margin, an indicator closely monitored in the industry. However, Musk has affirmed that Tesla is willing to sacrifice margin in order to prioritize and stimulate volume growth.

On Wednesday, Musk reiterated his stance, stating, "I think it does make sense to sacrifice margins in favor of making more vehicles." He further mentioned that if macroeconomic conditions were to become unstable, Tesla would be compelled to lower prices.

As an illustrative example, Tesla reduced the prices of its Model Y long-range version in the U.S. by a substantial quarter, bringing it down to $50,490 this year.

According to Reuters, Tesla's quarterly automotive gross margin, excluding regulatory credits, declined to 18.1 per cent in the second quarter, down from 19 per cent in the first quarter. This figure aligned with Street estimates but was notably lower than the 26 per cent reported a year ago.

Furthermore, Tesla's overall gross margin for the April-June period was reported at 18.2 per cent, marking the lowest in 16 quarters.

In a prior statement, Tesla emphasized its dedication to cost reduction and new product development, acknowledging that the challenges posed by these uncertain times are far from over.