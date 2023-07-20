Tesla may keep cutting prices in ‘turbulent times', says CEO Elon Musk2 min read 20 Jul 2023, 11:49 AM IST
Tesla CEO Elon Musk is prepared to reduce prices on electric vehicles again despite the company's challenging circumstances, putting pressure on profit margins. Tesla has implemented multiple price reductions and increased discounts to combat competition and economic uncertainty.
On Wednesday, Tesla CEO Elon Musk indicated that he is prepared to reduce prices on electric vehicles once more, despite the challenging circumstances the company is facing. While Tesla is engaged in a fierce price war with other automakers, this strategy is putting pressure on the company's own profit margins.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×