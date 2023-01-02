Tesla may not unveil its $25,000 Model 2 car till 2024: Report

Meanwhile, Tesla has also announced exclusive incentive offers for its vehicle buyers. The company is offering Model 3 sedan and Model Y sport utility vehicle buyers as much as 10,000 yuan ($1,450) if they take delivery by February 28. In addition, the carmaker is also extending a 6,000-yuan subsidy it started offering in early December, and the other 4,000-yuan subsidy tied to purchasing insurance through Tesla was first introduced in November. According to Bloomberg news, these offers are aimed at popping up sales in China.