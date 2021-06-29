Tesla Model 3 regains top safety pick designations

But on Tuesday the IIHS said that it recently completed new evaluations of the camera-based front crash prevention system that comes with certain Tesla Model 3 vehicles. The camera-only system earned a superior rating for vehicle-to-vehicle front crash prevention and an advanced rating for pedestrian front crash prevention. The group said that the new ratings mean that the 2021 “Top Safety Pick Plus" extends to all Model 3s. IIHS hasn't completed tests of the 2021 Tesla Model Y.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}