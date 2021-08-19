OPEN APP
Tesla cars are expensive compared to a lot of their ICE counterparts but the electric vehicle company does provide some features that are almost exclusive to their cars. Telsa is also planning to enter India but the import duty is expected to make the EVs even more expensive. However, in some places, Tesla EVs are price much lower. 

As a part of a research, CarInsurance.ae has compiled the prices of different luxury cars in different countries including the Tesla Model S. 

Here are countries where Tesla Model S is the cheapest (descending order)

  • Luxembourg $105,149
  • Poland $104,656
  • Germany $103,954
  • South Korea $101,624
  • Mexico $99,879
  • Norway $97,544
  • Japan $97,512
  • Canada $93,553
  • Estonia $90,665
  • United States $79,990 

The research also pointed out the countries where Tesla Model S is the most expensive

Here's the list of countries where the Tesla car is most expensive (ascending order):

  • Portugal $108,734
  • Ireland $111,124
  • Australia $112,292
  • New Zealand $114,416
  • Czech Republic $115,079
  • Sweden $115,216
  • United Kingdom $116,896
  • Hungary $120,441
  • Denmark $132,374
  • Israel $147,689

The difference between the prices in highest and lowest is $67,699. The price of a Tesla Model S is around 85% higher when compared to the car's price in United States.    

Tesla is planning to enter India soon and the company has even registered its brand. However, Tesla boss Elon Musk had recently stated his gripe with the Indian EV policy of imports which will the make the cars substantially expensive. Musk claimed that India's import duties is one of the highest in the world.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

