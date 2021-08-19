Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Tesla Model S is the cheapest to buy in these countries. Check list

Tesla Model S is the cheapest to buy in these countries. Check list

Premium
A row of Tesla Model S sedans seen outside the company's headquarters in Palo Alto, California
08:30 PM IST Livemint, Edited By Danny Cyril D Cruze

The story also lists the countries where Tesla Model S is the most expensive

Tesla cars are expensive compared to a lot of their ICE counterparts but the electric vehicle company does provide some features that are almost exclusive to their cars. Telsa is also planning to enter India but the import duty is expected to make the EVs even more expensive. However, in some places, Tesla EVs are price much lower. 

Tesla cars are expensive compared to a lot of their ICE counterparts but the electric vehicle company does provide some features that are almost exclusive to their cars. Telsa is also planning to enter India but the import duty is expected to make the EVs even more expensive. However, in some places, Tesla EVs are price much lower. 

As a part of a research, CarInsurance.ae has compiled the prices of different luxury cars in different countries including the Tesla Model S. 

As a part of a research, CarInsurance.ae has compiled the prices of different luxury cars in different countries including the Tesla Model S. 

Here are countries where Tesla Model S is the cheapest (descending order)

  • Luxembourg $105,149
  • Poland $104,656
  • Germany $103,954
  • South Korea $101,624
  • Mexico $99,879
  • Norway $97,544
  • Japan $97,512
  • Canada $93,553
  • Estonia $90,665
  • United States $79,990 

The research also pointed out the countries where Tesla Model S is the most expensive

Here's the list of countries where the Tesla car is most expensive (ascending order):

  • Portugal $108,734
  • Ireland $111,124
  • Australia $112,292
  • New Zealand $114,416
  • Czech Republic $115,079
  • Sweden $115,216
  • United Kingdom $116,896
  • Hungary $120,441
  • Denmark $132,374
  • Israel $147,689

The difference between the prices in highest and lowest is $67,699. The price of a Tesla Model S is around 85% higher when compared to the car's price in United States.    

Tesla is planning to enter India soon and the company has even registered its brand. However, Tesla boss Elon Musk had recently stated his gripe with the Indian EV policy of imports which will the make the cars substantially expensive. Musk claimed that India's import duties is one of the highest in the world.

 

