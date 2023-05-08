Tesla has recently unveiled a performance upgrade for the Model S Plaid luxury sedan, which can now reach a top speed of 322 kmph. Known as the Tesla Model S Plaid Track Package, this upgrade is designed specifically for car enthusiasts who want to push their Model S Plaid to the limit.

In addition to software improvements, the Tesla Model S Plaid Track Package offers a set of new features such as 'Zero-G' wheels and carbon ceramic brakes that contribute to the car's enhanced performance. The main goal of the Track Package is to improve the vehicle's performance both on the racetrack and on public roads.

According to Tesla, the Model S Plaid Track Package will be available for purchase starting in June of this year, with a price range of $15,000 to $20,000 depending on the components selected by the owner. The kit includes a set of forged aluminum wheels, specialized track tires and brake fluid, upgraded carbon silicon carbide rotors, and one-piece forged calipers equipped with high-performance pads.

Tesla has announced that the carbon ceramic brake kit and brake fluid alone will cost $15,000, while including the Zero-G wheels and specialized tires will bring the total cost of the Model S Plaid Track Package to $20,000. However, buyers have the option of purchasing the Zero-G wheels and Goodyear tires separately for $6,000, providing a savings of approximately $1,000 compared to the complete kit.

The Elon Musk owned automobile company first hinted at the release of the Model S Plaid Track Package with a brief Twitter video and made it available on their official online accessories store. In November 2021, the automaker had introduced the enhanced brake kit as an optional add-on priced at $20,000. However, the latest update brings the cost down by $5,000. Tesla also stated that the ceramic brakes are not compatible with the 19-inch Tempest wheels, but they can be used with either the 20-inch Zero-G wheels or the 21-inch Arachnid wheels.