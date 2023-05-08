Tesla Model S Plaid gets faster with new track package, reaches top speeds of 322 Kmph2 min read . Updated: 08 May 2023, 12:45 PM IST
In addition to software improvements, the Tesla Model S Plaid Track Package offers a set of new features such as 'Zero-G' wheels and carbon ceramic brakes.
Tesla has recently unveiled a performance upgrade for the Model S Plaid luxury sedan, which can now reach a top speed of 322 kmph. Known as the Tesla Model S Plaid Track Package, this upgrade is designed specifically for car enthusiasts who want to push their Model S Plaid to the limit.
