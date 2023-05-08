The Elon Musk owned automobile company first hinted at the release of the Model S Plaid Track Package with a brief Twitter video and made it available on their official online accessories store. In November 2021, the automaker had introduced the enhanced brake kit as an optional add-on priced at $20,000. However, the latest update brings the cost down by $5,000. Tesla also stated that the ceramic brakes are not compatible with the 19-inch Tempest wheels, but they can be used with either the 20-inch Zero-G wheels or the 21-inch Arachnid wheels.