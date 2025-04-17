Hello User
Business News/ Auto News / Tesla Model Y spotted testing in India ahead of alleged launch: What to expect

Written By Govind Choudhary

Tesla's Model Y has been seen testing in India as the company could enter the market. Reportedly, plans for a dealership in Mumbai are underway and the first vehicles will likely be imported.

Tesla’s entry into the Indian electric vehicle (EV) market appears to be gathering pace, with the 2025 Model Y recently spotted testing on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway.

Tesla’s entry into the Indian electric vehicle (EV) market appears to be gathering pace, with the 2025 Model Y recently spotted testing on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway. In a video shared by an X user, the SUV was seen wearing camouflage, indicating that the American EV giant is actively evaluating its product for Indian conditions.

Several media reports suggest that Tesla is preparing to open its first dealership in Mumbai, with the initial batch of vehicles expected to be fully imported.

According to a report by HT Auto, as hiring efforts have already commenced, full-scale operations could begin sooner than expected. Reports indicate that the Model Y will likely be the first Tesla vehicle offered to Indian customers. This decision seems to align with market preferences, as SUVs remain one of the most sought-after body styles globally, including in India.

Moreover, the Model Y's higher ground clearance is expected to be better suited for Indian road conditions—a known challenge for the previously tested Model 3, which struggled with clearance issues.

Top speed of Tesla Model Y

Internationally, the Model Y is offered in a single configuration featuring an all-wheel drive system paired with a long-range battery pack. It boasts an EPA-rated range of 526 kilometres, a top speed of 200 km/h, and can sprint from 0 to 96 km/h in just 4.6 seconds.

Buyers overseas can choose from six exterior colours—Stealth Grey, Pearl White, Deep Blue Metallic, Diamond Black, Ultra Red, and Quicksilver—alongside two interior schemes: all-black, or a combination of black and white.

Performance upgrades include a retuned suspension setup and sharper steering response, aimed at delivering a more refined driving experience. Additionally, the inclusion of acoustic glass is said to considerably lower road and wind noise inside the cabin.

On the features front, the Model Y offers powered seats with both heating and ventilation, a premium 15-speaker audio system with a subwoofer, and a hands-free boot. Safety tech includes Automatic Emergency Braking, Forward Collision Warning, Blind-Spot Collision Warning, and Lane Departure Avoidance—cementing Tesla’s reputation for advanced active safety systems.

