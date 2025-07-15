Tesla Model Y takes aim at BYD Sealion 7 in India’s electric SUV segment: Price, range, features and more compared

Tesla has officially entered the Indian automobile market with the launch of its Model Y SUV. The electric vehicle (EV) maker has also opened its first retail outlet in India, strategically located at the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai. Bookings for the new Tesla Model Y are now open via the company’s official website, with deliveries of the standard rear-wheel-drive (RWD) variant set to commence within this quarter. Deliveries for the Long Range rear-wheel-drive variant are scheduled to commence in October 2025.

The Tesla Model Y enters a growing premium EV market in India, where it will compete with the likes of the BYD Sealion 7, Kia EV6, Hyundai Ioniq 5, and Volvo’s XC40 and C40 Recharge models.

Pricing Comparison In India, the Tesla Model Y is being offered in two trims: the Standard rear-wheel-drive version at ₹59.89 lakh and the Long Range rear-wheel-drive variant at ₹67.89 lakh, both prices ex-showroom. In contrast, the BYD Sealion 7 also offers two options, the Premium and the Performance, priced at ₹48.9 lakh and ₹54.9 lakh, respectively. Both EVs are brought into the country as completely built units (CBUs), which adds significantly to their pricing due to import duties.

This places the entry-level Tesla at ₹10.99 lakh more than the base Sealion 7, while the top-end Model Y Long Range is priced ₹12.99 lakh higher than the Sealion’s Performance variant.

Dimensions and Space In terms of size, the BYD Sealion 7 holds a slight edge. It measures 4,830 mm in length, 1,925 mm in width, and 1,620 mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2,930 mm. Meanwhile, the Tesla Model Y is shorter at 4,751 mm long, 1,920 mm wide, and 1,624 mm high, with a 2,891 mm wheelbase. The differences suggest that the Sealion 7 may offer slightly more interior space.

Battery and Range Both versions of the BYD Sealion 7 come fitted with an 82.56 kWh battery pack. The Premium version features a single motor RWD setup, producing 313 PS and 380 Nm torque, with a claimed range of 567 km. The Performance variant comes with a dual-motor AWD setup, generating 530 PS and 630 Nm, and offers a slightly lower claimed range of 542 km.

Tesla has not officially disclosed the exact battery specifications or power figures for the India-spec Model Y. However, it states that the Standard version delivers a WLTP range of up to 500 km, with a 0–100 km/h acceleration time of 5.9 seconds. The Long Range variant offers a claimed driving range of 622 km and accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.6 seconds. Both versions are RWD and have a stated top speed of 201 km/h.

Features and Technology The Tesla Model Y comes fitted with a 15.3-inch infotainment display, ventilated and heated front seats with power adjustment, and heated rear seats that can be folded electronically. Additional highlights include an 8-inch display for rear passengers, a 9-speaker sound system, ambient interior lighting, dual-zone climate control with separate air vents, and a panoramic glass roof. The vehicle is equipped with eight external cameras to support advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), though specific features for India have not been detailed.

The BYD Sealion 7 is equipped with a 15.6-inch rotating central touchscreen, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, and a flat-bottomed steering wheel. It offers electrically adjustable front seats with heating and ventilation, dual-zone automatic climate control, a panoramic sunroof, and a 12-speaker sound system. On the safety and driver assistance front, the vehicle includes 11 airbags, a 360-degree camera setup, a head-up display, and advanced features such as blind spot monitoring, adaptive cruise control, forward collision alert, and automatic emergency braking.

Market Outlook While both vehicles cater to premium EV buyers, the Tesla Model Y commands a significant price premium over the BYD Sealion 7. With both models arriving as imports, their long-term success may depend on government policy, localisation plans, and infrastructure development. As the Indian EV market continues to evolve, competition is set to intensify among global automakers vying for early dominance.