Tesla opens its biggest supercharger facility in China

Tesla will soon enter India but the company is busy expanding its ecosystem in other countries. The electric vehicle company has now launched a new supercharger facility in China which is claimed to be the biggest till date.

More photos of the World’s Largest Tesla Supercharger Station in Shanghai. pic.twitter.com/jWHDzAEUpA — Jay in Shanghai 🇨🇳 (@JayinShanghai) December 31, 2020

A Tesla user in China’s Shanghai has shared images of the newly opened charging facility. The Supercharger station has 72 charging stalls. In comparison, the company has another supercharger facility with 56 charging stations.

The new superchargers come with a charging capacity of the 120 kW while the superchargers in California get a much faster 250 kW charging speed. The new charging facility showcases the company’s commitment to the Chinese market. Recently, the company announced its sales figures for last year.

Tesla's annual sales rose 36%, but the electric car company came short of its annual goal to deliver 500,000 vehicles. The company said that it delivered 499,500 for the year, including 180,570 SUVs and sedans for the October through December period.

CEO Elon Musk set a goal of delivering 500,000 vehicles in 2020 before the coronavirus pandemic hit, and Tesla stuck to that goal even though the virus forced its only U.S. assembly plant to close for several weeks in the spring.

In the first nine months of the year, Tesla reported that it delivered just over 318,000 vehicles worldwide, including a record 139,300 in the third quarter. To reach a half million, Tesla would have had to shatter the record and deliver 181,650 vehicles from October through December.

It appeared the company was getting close to 500,000 but needed a boost to make the number. On Tuesday, Musk tried to juice sales, tweeting that all Tesla cars delivered during the last three days of the year would get three months of the company’s “full self-driving" option for free. It costs $10,000 to buy the self-driving option. Currently selected customers are testing the self-driving software on public roads but are still responsible for driving the vehicles, which Tesla has said cannot drive themselves. Critics have said Tesla does not have the proper sensors to safely deploy fully self-driving vehicles.

With inputs from AP

