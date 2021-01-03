Tesla opens its biggest supercharger facility in China

It appeared the company was getting close to 500,000 but needed a boost to make the number. On Tuesday, Musk tried to juice sales, tweeting that all Tesla cars delivered during the last three days of the year would get three months of the company’s “full self-driving" option for free. It costs $10,000 to buy the self-driving option. Currently selected customers are testing the self-driving software on public roads but are still responsible for driving the vehicles, which Tesla has said cannot drive themselves. Critics have said Tesla does not have the proper sensors to safely deploy fully self-driving vehicles.