Tesla opens Noida experience centre: Model Y starts at ₹50.89 lakh; check range, features and EMI plans

Tesla has expanded its presence in the Delhi-NCR region with a new Experience Centre store in Skymark One, Sector 98, Noida, which opened on 9 October. Customers in Noida and nearby areas can visit the centre to explore the electric carmaker's vehicles, take test drives and place orders.

The centre is Tesla's third sales outlet in Delhi-NCR, with two outlets located at Aerocity, New Delhi and Sohna Road, Gurugram. Tesla said on its India website that it will showcase two electric SUVs: the Model Y Premium Rear-Wheel Drive and the Model Y L.

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Tesla Model Y variants, prices and range According to Tesla, the cost of the Tesla Model Y (Premium Rear-Wheel Drive) is ₹50.89 lakh. It promises up to 500 km driving range (WLTP) and 0-100 km/h in 5.9 seconds. The five-seat electric SUV also has power-folding seats and up to 2,138 litres of storage.

The Tesla Model Y L, which starts at ₹61.99 lakh, has three rows of seating for six passengers, making it an ideal family car, the company said. Tesla said it has a range of up to 681 km and a quick 0-100 km/h time of five seconds as per WLTP standards. It can carry a maximum of 2,539 litres of cargo. The figures are based on the Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicles Test Procedure (WLTP). Actual driving range may vary depending on speed, weather and road conditions.

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Tesla Model Y financing and EMI plans Tesla provided an indication of its financing details for buyers of the two variants. According to the company's published offers, the Model Y Premium RWD has a starting down payment of ₹6 lakh, with monthly EMIs starting at ₹39,990. The Model Y L requires a down payment of ₹6.5 lakh, with EMIs starting at ₹49,990.

The estimates are based upon the assumption of seven years of repayment, an annual percentage rate of 8.5% and a step-up EMI structure. Final terms of financing may depend on the lender's approval and conditions.

Software features, Grok AI and charging access Both versions of the Model Y support over-the-air software updates. The car also supports Indian languages – Hindi, Tamil, Marathi, Gujarati, Telugu, and Kannada- and includes Grok, the AI assistant Tesla has introduced.

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The existing charging infrastructure in Tesla's Delhi-NCR network is located at Aerocity, Sohna Road, One Horizon on Golf Course Road and Nexus Select Citywalk, Saket. The company also has two other collision repair centres in Gurugram, Sarhol, and Moti Nagar, which are Tesla endorsed.

How to book a Tesla Model Y test drive Customers can book a test drive on Tesla India's website at tesla.com/en_in/drive or by calling 1800-203-1538.

About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.