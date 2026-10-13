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Tesla opens Noida experience centre: Model Y starts at ₹50.89 lakh; check range, features and EMI plans

Tesla has opened a new Experience Centre at Skymark One in Sector 98, Noida, expanding its presence in Delhi-NCR. The Model Y Premium RWD is priced at 50.89 lakh, and the six-seat Model Y L starts at 61.99 lakh.

Pragya Singha Roy
Published13 Oct 2026, 10:45 AM IST
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Tesla has expanded its presence in the Delhi-NCR region with a new Experience Centre store in Skymark One, Sector 98, Noida, which opened on 9 October. Customers in Noida and nearby areas can visit the centre to explore the electric carmaker's vehicles, take test drives and place orders.

The centre is Tesla's third sales outlet in Delhi-NCR, with two outlets located at Aerocity, New Delhi and Sohna Road, Gurugram. Tesla said on its India website that it will showcase two electric SUVs: the Model Y Premium Rear-Wheel Drive and the Model Y L.

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Tesla Model Y variants, prices and range

According to Tesla, the cost of the Tesla Model Y (Premium Rear-Wheel Drive) is 50.89 lakh. It promises up to 500 km driving range (WLTP) and 0-100 km/h in 5.9 seconds. The five-seat electric SUV also has power-folding seats and up to 2,138 litres of storage.

The Tesla Model Y L, which starts at 61.99 lakh, has three rows of seating for six passengers, making it an ideal family car, the company said. Tesla said it has a range of up to 681 km and a quick 0-100 km/h time of five seconds as per WLTP standards. It can carry a maximum of 2,539 litres of cargo. The figures are based on the Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicles Test Procedure (WLTP). Actual driving range may vary depending on speed, weather and road conditions.

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Tesla Model Y financing and EMI plans

Tesla provided an indication of its financing details for buyers of the two variants. According to the company's published offers, the Model Y Premium RWD has a starting down payment of 6 lakh, with monthly EMIs starting at 39,990. The Model Y L requires a down payment of 6.5 lakh, with EMIs starting at 49,990.

The estimates are based upon the assumption of seven years of repayment, an annual percentage rate of 8.5% and a step-up EMI structure. Final terms of financing may depend on the lender's approval and conditions.

Software features, Grok AI and charging access

Both versions of the Model Y support over-the-air software updates. The car also supports Indian languages – Hindi, Tamil, Marathi, Gujarati, Telugu, and Kannada- and includes Grok, the AI assistant Tesla has introduced.

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The existing charging infrastructure in Tesla's Delhi-NCR network is located at Aerocity, Sohna Road, One Horizon on Golf Course Road and Nexus Select Citywalk, Saket. The company also has two other collision repair centres in Gurugram, Sarhol, and Moti Nagar, which are Tesla endorsed.

Also Read | Hyundai Bayon India-spec details out: 1.5L petrol engine, NVIDIA-powered cockpit

How to book a Tesla Model Y test drive

Customers can book a test drive on Tesla India's website at tesla.com/en_in/drive or by calling 1800-203-1538.

About the Author

Pragya Singha Roy

Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More

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