In a way, Tesla has delivered: The plant is ready to produce cars. The regional economics ministry confirmed in January that Tesla had purchased a section of railroad track to run a shuttle between nearby Erkner and the plant to ease workers’ commute. Germany’s powerful industrial labor union, IG Metall, said it has opened an office outside the plant to organize the workforce. Customers are putting in orders for cars to be built there.

