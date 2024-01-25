Tesla plans to launch $25,000 entry-level electric car in 2025: Report
Tesla plans to introduce new 'mass market' electric cars codenamed Redwood in mid-2025, including a $25,000 entry-level car
Tesla has reportedly told its suppliers about the production of new ‘mass market’ electric cars codenamed "Redwood" in mid-2025. Tesla CEO Elon Musk has long whetted consumers' and investors' appetites for affordable electric vehicles and self-driving robotaxis that are expected to be cheaper electric car platforms.