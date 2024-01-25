Tesla plans to launch $25,000 entry-level electric car in 2025: Report

Tesla has reportedly told its suppliers about the production of new ‘mass market’ electric cars codenamed "Redwood" in mid-2025. Tesla CEO Elon Musk has long whetted consumers' and investors' appetites for affordable electric vehicles and self-driving robotaxis that are expected to be cheaper electric car platforms. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the Reuters news agency, the upcoming models, including an entry-level $25,000 car, would allow it to compete with cheaper gasoline-powered cars and a growing number of inexpensive EVs such as China's BYD electric cars.

BYD overtook Tesla as the world's top EV maker in the final quarter of 2023. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"In 2024, our vehicle volume growth rate may be notably lower than the growth rate achieved in 2023, as our teams work on the launch of the next-generation vehicle at Gigafactory Texas," Tesla said in a quarterly results report.

Musk had first promised to build a $25,000 car in 2020, a plan he later shelved and then revived. Tesla's cheapest offering, the Model 3 sedan, currently has a starting price of $38,990 in the United States. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Musk said last year he was concerned about the impact of high-interest rates on consumer demand for big-ticket items like cars.

Tesla sent "requests for quotes," or invitations for bids for the "Redwood" model, to suppliers last year. The automaker envisaged a weekly production volume of 10,000 vehicles, Reuters added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Production of Tesla's affordable cars will begin in June 2025.

Tesla plans to make an inexpensive robotaxi and an entry-level, $25,000 electric car based on the same vehicle architecture, according to Walter Isaacson's biography of Musk released in September.

Musk said in 2022 that Tesla would make a dedicated self-driving taxi with a futuristic look in 2024, after several misses at its goal of achieving full self-driving capability. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He and other Tesla executives laid out plans last March to halve the cost of its next-generation vehicles but did not provide a timeframe for the launches.

Tesla also plans to build cheaper cars at its factory near Berlin, and is interested in building a factory in India to produce less expensive electric cars, sources said previously. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EV maker also has factories in Shanghai and in Fremont, California.

