Tesla Price Drop: Elon Musk's automaker company, Tesla Inc. has lowered the prices of its electric vehicles in China and the United States, two key markets on April 21. This development follows the weak sales for the automaker in the first quarter, resulting in rising inventories, as per Bloomberg report.