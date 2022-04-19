Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Tesla probed by EEOC before California sued car maker over alleged racial discrimination

Tesla Inc. is disabling a feature in its vehicles that allowed drivers and passengers to play video games while driving.
Rebecca Elliott, The Wall Street Journal

Lawyers for the US electric-vehicle maker allege misconduct by California civil-rights agency

BY REBECCA ELLIOTT | UPDATED 4月 18, 2022 10:57 午後 EDT

Lawyers for the U.S. electric-vehicle maker allege misconduct by California civil-rights agency

A principal U.S. federal agency responsible for enforcing antidiscrimination laws has investigated Tesla Inc., according to a legal filing.

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission’s probe has come to light in a legal dispute over alleged racial discrimination and harassment at the electric-vehicle maker’s California auto assembly plant.

The California Department of Fair Employment and Housing sued Tesla in February, saying the company had turned a blind eye to years of complaints from Black factory workers.

Lawyers for Tesla said in a Monday legal filing in Alameda County Superior Court that the EEOC opened an investigation into the car maker before the state agency did so in 2019. They made the disclosure while alleging misconduct by the California department and seeking a stay of 120 days in the case. Bloomberg reported earlier on Tesla’s filing.

The DFEH “has selected Tesla as its latest subject of sensationalized, press-grabbing litigation," lawyers for Tesla wrote, saying the agency’s investigation was neither neutral nor complete.

Tesla, the EEOC and the DFEH didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Tesla previously criticized the California civil-rights agency’s investigation in a blog post that pre-empted the lawsuit. “Tesla strongly opposes all forms of discrimination and harassment and has a dedicated employee-relations team that responds to and investigates all complaints," the company said at the time.

The California agency’s director, Kevin Kish, said in February that his organization had received hundreds of worker complaints and found evidence that Tesla’s Fremont, Calif., factory was “a racially segregated workplace."

Last week, a federal judge said Tesla displayed a striking indifference to complaints made by a Black former worker, Owen Diaz, who sued the company for racial discrimination. U.S. District Judge William Orrick still cut the amount of damages awarded to Mr. Diaz to $15 million from $137 million, citing legal precedent and calling the original damages excessive. Judge Orrick said he rejected Tesla’s argument that it isn’t liable and affirmed the jury’s verdict.