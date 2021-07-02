Tesla quarterly deliveries hit 200,000 mark for the first time

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tesla Inc on Friday posted record vehicle deliveries for the second quarter that also beat Wall Street estimates, easing some worries after Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk had warned about a shortage of chips and raw materials.

Tesla Inc on Friday posted record vehicle deliveries for the second quarter that also beat Wall Street estimates, easing some worries after Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk had warned about a shortage of chips and raw materials.

The company has launched Model S Plaid, a high-performance version of its Model S in June, starting at $129,990, aiming to reignite interest in the nearly decade-old sedan.

Total production in the second quarter rose about 14% to 206,421 vehicles from the first quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Analysts had expected the electric-car maker to deliver 200,258 vehicles in the second quarter, according to Refinitiv data.