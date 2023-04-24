Tesla raises 2023 spending forecast as it races to ramp up output

Tesla raises 2023 spending forecast as it races to ramp up output1 min read . Updated: 24 Apr 2023, 08:34 PM IST
Tesla, led by Elon Musk, said in a filing that it expects to spend between $7 billion and $9 billion this year, higher than its previous outlook of $6 billion to $8 billion
Tesla Inc raised its capital expenditure forecast for 2023 on Monday as the automaker ramps up output at its factories to take advantage of the rising interest in electric vehicles.
