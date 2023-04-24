Tesla raises 2023 spending forecast as it races to ramp up output

It maintained the spending outlook for the next two years at $7 billion to $9 billion. Tesla's shares fell 3.3% in morning trade.
The world's most valuable automaker has been raising its production aggressively as it prioritises sales growth ahead of profit in a weak economy and works towards CEO Musk's bold goal of selling 20 million electric vehicles in 2030.
Achieving that goal will make Tesla twice the size of any automaker in history, accounting for roughly 20% of the global vehicle market.
The company in January earmarked $3.6 billion to expand its Nevada gigafactory complex, where Tesla will mass produce its long-delayed Semi truck and build a plant for the 4680 cell that will be able to make enough batteries for 2 million light-duty vehicles annually.
The company is also ramping up output at its factories in Berlin and Austin, and plans to open a gigafactory in Mexico as the EV behemoth pushes to expand its global output.