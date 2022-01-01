Tesla raises prices again in this country on surging demand

Tesla raises prices again in this country on surging demand1 min read . 05:24 PM IST
Tesla raised the prices of models X and Y for the second time in just over a month amid soaring demand, the South China Morning Post reported
Tesla Inc. raised the prices of two Shanghai-made models for the second time in just over a month amid soaring Chinese demand, the South China Morning Post reported.
The carmaker announced on Friday a 3.9% increase in the price of its entry-level Model 3 to 265,652 yuan ($41,795) after subsidies, the paper said. The basic edition of the Model Y sport utility vehicle will see a 7.5% jump to 301,840 yuan and will cease to qualify for government subsidies for new energy vehicles below 300,000 yuan, according to the SCMP.
Tesla did not provide a reason for the new price increases, which came after a Nov. 24 hike, the report said.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
