Tesla recalling nearly 200,000 vehicles due to software glitch

Tesla is initiating a recall of nearly 200,000 vehicles in the United States due to a potential malfunction in the backup camera system when the vehicle is in reverse.

The recall encompasses specific Models Y, S, and X from the 2023 model year, all equipped with the "Full Self-Driving" computer 4.0 and running software versions 2023.44.30 through 2023.44.30.6 or 2023.44.100.

According to documents released by the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Tesla acknowledges that software instability may impede the display of images from the backup camera while the vehicle is in reverse, thereby heightening the risk of a potential collision.

Tesla emphasizes in the documents that it is currently unaware of any reported crashes or injuries related to this issue. The problem has reportedly been rectified through an online software update.

Owners of the affected vehicles will receive notification letters starting March 22.

The company initiated the recall on January 12, prompted by complaints received in late December. As of January 22, Tesla had received 81 warranty claims potentially linked to this issue.

It's important to note that despite the presence of a "Full Self-Driving" system, Tesla are not capable of driving themselves autonomously, and human drivers must be prepared to intervene at all times.

(With inputs from AP)

