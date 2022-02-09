Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Tesla recalls 26,681 U.S. vehicles for windshield defrosting software error

Tesla recalls 26,681 U.S. vehicles for windshield defrosting software error

Tesla cars lined up at a factory | File Photo
1 min read . 05:02 PM IST Reuters

  • Tesla told U.S. regulators the error may cause a valve in the heat pump to open unintentionally

Tesla Inc is recalling 26,681 vehicles in the United States because a software error may result in decreased windshield defrosting performance, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said Wednesday.

Tesla told U.S. regulators the error may cause a valve in the heat pump to open unintentionally and trap the refrigerant inside the evaporator. Tesla will perform an over-the-air software update to address the issue.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

