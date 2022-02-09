Tesla recalls 26,681 U.S. vehicles for windshield defrosting software error

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Tesla Inc is recalling 26,681 vehicles in the United States because a software error may result in decreased windshield defrosting performance, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said Wednesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tesla Inc is recalling 26,681 vehicles in the United States because a software error may result in decreased windshield defrosting performance, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said Wednesday.

Tesla told U.S. regulators the error may cause a valve in the heat pump to open unintentionally and trap the refrigerant inside the evaporator. Tesla will perform an over-the-air software update to address the issue. {{name}} See All {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

Tesla told U.S. regulators the error may cause a valve in the heat pump to open unintentionally and trap the refrigerant inside the evaporator. Tesla will perform an over-the-air software update to address the issue. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.