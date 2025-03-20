Tesla recalls 46,096 Cybertruck vehicles in the U.S. This recall adds to previous issues since the truck's launch. Notably, the Cybertruck has faced scrutiny over its design and quality.

Tesla has issued a recall for 46,096 Cybertruck vehicles in the United States.

Due to concerns over an exterior panel that could detach while the Cybertruck is in motion, the automaker has recalled these vehicles, adding to a series of issues affecting the electric pickup truck since its launch last year.

The problem involves the cant rail—a stainless-steel trim panel on the exterior of the vehicle—which has been found to delaminate and potentially detach, according to a statement issued on Thursday. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has warned that a loose panel could pose a road hazard and increase the risk of accidents.

“If the cant rail stainless steel panel separates from the vehicle while in drive, it could create a road hazard for following motorists and increase their risk of injury or a collision," Tesla said. The company identified 151 warranty claims that may be related to the condition.

Moreover, the automaker has assured customers that the issue will be resolved at no cost, with its service centres replacing the affected rail assembly free of charge.

The recall is the latest in a string of challenges for the Cybertruck, which has faced scrutiny over its design and build quality. Tesla, under the leadership of billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, has experienced a significant number of vehicle recalls in recent years. In 2024 alone, Tesla vehicles accounted for 21 per cent of all recalls in the United States during the first three quarters, according to recall management firm BizzyCar. However, the majority of these issues have typically been addressed through over-the-air software updates.

Tesla has recalled the Cybertruck six times in the U.S. within a year of its launch in November 2023. One of the earlier recalls, issued in June 2024, addressed a safety concern involving exterior trim pieces on the truck bed that could detach while driving.

This latest recall underscores the ongoing scrutiny surrounding Tesla’s manufacturing processes, particularly in relation to new vehicle models. The company has yet to confirm whether similar recalls will be necessary in other markets outside the United States.

(With inputs from Reuters and Bloomberg)