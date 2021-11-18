Tesla recalls 7,600 US vehicles for potential air bag issue1 min read . Updated: 18 Nov 2021, 06:12 PM IST
The Tesla recall covers some 2021 Model X and Model S vehicles, the auto safety agency said
Tesla is recalling 7,600 vehicles in the United States because the driver's air bag cushion may tear during deployment, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Thursday.
The recall covers some 2021 Model X and Model S vehicles, the auto safety agency said. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed Jan. 7.
