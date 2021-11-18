Tesla recalls 7,600 US vehicles for potential air bag issue

The Tesla recall covers some 2021 Model X and Model S vehicles, the auto safety agency said

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Tesla is recalling 7,600 vehicles in the United States because the driver's air bag cushion may tear during deployment, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Thursday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tesla is recalling 7,600 vehicles in the United States because the driver's air bag cushion may tear during deployment, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Thursday.

The recall covers some 2021 Model X and Model S vehicles, the auto safety agency said. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed Jan. 7. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

The recall covers some 2021 Model X and Model S vehicles, the auto safety agency said. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed Jan. 7. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial