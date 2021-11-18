Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Tesla recalls 7,600 US vehicles for potential air bag issue

Tesla recalls 7,600 US vehicles for potential air bag issue

Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed Jan. 7
1 min read . 06:12 PM IST Reuters

The Tesla recall covers some 2021 Model X and Model S vehicles, the auto safety agency said

Tesla is recalling 7,600 vehicles in the United States because the driver's air bag cushion may tear during deployment, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Thursday.

The recall covers some 2021 Model X and Model S vehicles, the auto safety agency said. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed Jan. 7. 

