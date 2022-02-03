Tesla recalls more than 817,000 vehicles in US over OTA software alert

2 min read.Updated: 03 Feb 2022, 05:17 PM ISTDavid Shepardson, Reuters
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Tesla vehicles, 2021-2022 Model S and Model X, 2017-2022 Model 3, and 2020-2022 Model Y, fail to comply with a federal motor vehicle safety standard on ‘Occupant Crash Protection’ because the chime does not activate
Listen to this article
Tesla Inc is recalling more than 817,000 vehicles in the United States because an audible alert may not activate when a vehicle starts and the driver has not buckled the seat belt, a US auto safety regulator said.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said on Thursday the vehicles, 2021-2022 Model S and Model X, 2017-2022 Model 3, and 2020-2022 Model Y, fail to comply with a federal motor vehicle safety standard on "Occupant Crash Protection" because the chime does not activate. Tesla will perform an over-the-air (OTA) software update to address the issue.
Tesla has come under increasing scrutiny from U.S. regulators and issued a number of recalls in recent months.
On Tuesday, Tesla said it was recalling 53,822 US vehicles with the company's Full Self-Driving (Beta) software that may allow some models to conduct "rolling stops" and not come to a complete stop at intersections posing a safety risk.
Tesla will perform an over-the-air software update that disables the "rolling stop" functionality, NHTSA said.
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint.
Download
our App Now!!