This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Home / Auto News / Tesla recalls more than 817,000 vehicles in US over OTA software alert
Tesla recalls more than 817,000 vehicles in US over OTA software alert
2 min read.05:17 PM ISTDavid Shepardson, Reuters
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Tesla vehicles, 2021-2022 Model S and Model X, 2017-2022 Model 3, and 2020-2022 Model Y, fail to comply with a federal motor vehicle safety standard on ‘Occupant Crash Protection’ because the chime does not activate
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Tesla Inc is recalling more than 817,000 vehicles in the United States because an audible alert may not activate when a vehicle starts and the driver has not buckled the seat belt, a US auto safety regulator said.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Tesla Inc is recalling more than 817,000 vehicles in the United States because an audible alert may not activate when a vehicle starts and the driver has not buckled the seat belt, a US auto safety regulator said.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said on Thursday the vehicles, 2021-2022 Model S and Model X, 2017-2022 Model 3, and 2020-2022 Model Y, fail to comply with a federal motor vehicle safety standard on "Occupant Crash Protection" because the chime does not activate. Tesla will perform an over-the-air (OTA) software update to address the issue.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said on Thursday the vehicles, 2021-2022 Model S and Model X, 2017-2022 Model 3, and 2020-2022 Model Y, fail to comply with a federal motor vehicle safety standard on "Occupant Crash Protection" because the chime does not activate. Tesla will perform an over-the-air (OTA) software update to address the issue.
Tesla has come under increasing scrutiny from U.S. regulators and issued a number of recalls in recent months.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
On Tuesday, Tesla said it was recalling 53,822 US vehicles with the company's Full Self-Driving (Beta) software that may allow some models to conduct "rolling stops" and not come to a complete stop at intersections posing a safety risk.
Tesla will perform an over-the-air software update that disables the "rolling stop" functionality, NHTSA said.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!