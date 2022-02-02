Tesla recalls nearly 54,000 vehicles that roll through stop signs without halt

Tesla Inc will be recalling 54,000 cars and SUVs as their cars; "Full Self-Driving" software allows some models to roll through stop signs without coming to a complete halt, posing a safety risk. However, CEO Elon Musk has tweeted that " there were no safety issues" with the function. "The car simply slowed to ~2 mph & continued forward if a clear view with no cars or pedestrians," Musk wrote.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the recall includes Model S sedans and X SUVs from 2016 through 2022, as well as 2017 to 2022 Model 3 sedans and 2020 through 2022 Model Y SUVs

It said the FSD Beta feature may allow some cars to travel through an all-way stop intersection without first coming to a stop.

NHTSA says failing to stop for a sign can increase the risk of a crash. “The Vehicle Safety Act prohibits manufacturers from selling vehicles with defects posing unreasonable risks to safety, including intentional design choices that are unsafe," the agency said. “If the information shows that a safety risk may exist, NHTSA will act immediately."

In 2020, Tesla introduced the “rolling stop" feature in a software update. The software allows Tesla vehicles to go through all-way stop signs as long as the owner enabled the function. The vehicles have to be traveling below 5.6 mph while approaching the intersection, and no “relevant" moving cars, pedestrians, or bicyclists can be detected nearby. All roads leading to the intersection had to have speed limits of 30 mph or less, the documents said. The Teslas would then be allowed to go through the intersection at 0.1 mph to 5.6 mph without coming to a complete stop.

Last week, Tesla said the number of FSD beta vehicles in the United States increased to nearly 60,000 from a few thousand at the end of September. Tesla has been testing the improved version of its automated driving software on public roads, but the carmaker and the regulator have said the features do not make the cars autonomous.

Tesla said as of January 27 it was not aware of any warranty claims, crashes, injuries, or fatalities related to the recall.

In November, Tesla recalled nearly 12,000 U.S. vehicles sold since 2017 for another software update because a communication error could cause a false forward-collision warning or unexpected activation of the emergency brakes.

In December, NHTSA opened a preliminary evaluation into 2017-2022 Tesla Model 3, S, X, and Y vehicles over the vehicle's "Passenger Play" feature. The agency said it "may distract the driver and increase the risk of a crash."

In August, NHTSA opened a formal safety probe into Tesla's Autopilot driver assistance system after about a dozen crashes involving Tesla models and emergency vehicles. That investigation in 765,000 vehicles also remains open.

