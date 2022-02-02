Tesla recalls nearly 54,000 vehicles that roll through stop signs without halt

In 2020, Tesla introduced the “rolling stop" feature in a software update. The software allows Tesla vehicles to go through all-way stop signs as long as the owner enabled the function. The vehicles have to be traveling below 5.6 mph while approaching the intersection, and no “relevant" moving cars, pedestrians, or bicyclists can be detected nearby. All roads leading to the intersection had to have speed limits of 30 mph or less, the documents said. The Teslas would then be allowed to go through the intersection at 0.1 mph to 5.6 mph without coming to a complete stop.