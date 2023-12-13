Tesla recalls over 2 million vehicles to fix Autopilot safety flaws
The recall, which will be implemented across the model lineup will attempt to fix the defective system which is supposed to ensure that drivers are paying attention on the road when Tesla vehicle is on Autopilot mode
After a two-year investigation by auto-safety regulators in the United States into the series of crashes involving Tesla's Autopilot mode, the Elon Musk-led company has decided to recall more than 2 million vehicles. The recall, which will be implemented across the model lineup will attempt to fix the defective system which is supposed to ensure that drivers are paying attention on the road when the vehicle is on Autopilot mode. The recall encompasses virtually all Tesla vehicles sold in the United States since the activation of Autopilot in late 2015.