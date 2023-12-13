Tesla recalls over 2 million vehicles to fix Autopilot safety flaws

After a two-year investigation by auto-safety regulators in the United States into the series of crashes involving Tesla's Autopilot mode, the Elon Musk-led company has decided to recall more than 2 million vehicles. The recall, which will be implemented across the model lineup will attempt to fix the defective system which is supposed to ensure that drivers are paying attention on the road when the vehicle is on Autopilot mode. The recall encompasses virtually all Tesla vehicles sold in the United States since the activation of Autopilot in late 2015. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The safety regulators on Wednesday informed that Tesla will send out a software update to fix the issues with the Autopilot mode. The development is seen as a win for auto safety advocates who pointed out that it was easy to fool Tesla's Autopilot mode and people were seen flouting traffic regulations.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has reported that its inquiry revealed deficiencies in Autopilot's approach to verifying driver attentiveness, stating that it may be insufficient and could result in the anticipated "misuse" of the system.

Additional controls As per a report from the news agency Associated Press, the software update includes additional controls "to further encourage the driver to adhere to their continuous driving responsibility." The update has been already sent to some vehicles on Tuesday and the rest are also expected to get the same soon.

While Autopilot is capable of automatically steering, accelerating, and braking within its lane, it is important to note that it functions as a driver-assist system and does not possess the ability to fully drive the vehicle. Independent assessments have revealed that the monitoring system is susceptible to manipulation, to the extent that drivers have been observed operating the vehicle under the influence of alcohol or sitting in the back seat.

Earlier in October this year, Tesla decided to recall 54,676 Model X vehicles over issues like failure to detect low brake fluid and not displaying a warning light. The recall was conducted for the vehicles manufactured between 2021-2023 and the auto company released an over-the-air (OTA) software update to fix the issue.

