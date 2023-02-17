Tesla recalls over 3 lakh cars due to self-driving crash risk
- Tesla in a stock exchange filing informed that the self-driving system, ‘may allow the vehicle to act unsafe around intersections’
- Last year, Tesla recalled nearly 54,000 US vehicles with FSD Beta software
Electric carmaker Tesla is recalling more than three lakh cars due to crash risk associated with its "self-driving" beta software.
