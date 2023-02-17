Tesla recalls over 3 lakh cars due to self-driving crash risk

Electric carmaker Tesla is recalling more than three lakh cars due to crash risk associated with its "self-driving" beta software.

According to a report by the Bloomberg news agency, US authorities decided to recall 362,758 Tesla cars on Thursday.

Tesla in a stock exchange filing informed that the self-driving system, "may allow the vehicle to act unsafe around intersections,", including travelling straight through an intersection from a turn lane and proceeding through steady-yellow traffic lights.

As per the US authority, Tesla's system error could increase the risk of a "collision" in absence of driver intervention.

The Elon Musk.led automaker is expected to fix the issue through an over-the-air software update by April 15, the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said.

US highway safety administration said that on 25 January it notified Tesla that it had identified “potential concerns related to certain operational characteristics of FSD Beta in four specific roadway environments" and requested that the automaker file a recall. The recall covers 2016-2023 Model S, Model X, 2017-2023 Model 3, and 2020-2023 Model Y vehicles as these cars are equipped with FSD Beta software or pending installations.

Following NHTSA's warning, Tesla met with the agency multiple times. he company did not concur with the agency’s analysis, but decided on 7 February to move forward with the recall “out of an abundance of caution," NHTSA said.

Tesla identified 18 warranty claims between May 2019 and September 2022 that “may be related" to the conditions NHTSA was concerned about but told the agency it is not aware of any injuries or deaths related to the defect.

NHTSA opened an investigation in 2021 into 830,000 Tesla vehicles with the driver assistance system Autopilot over a string of crashes with parked emergency vehicles.

Meanwhile, shares of Tesla tanked today, falling 1.1% at 12:59 p.m. in New York.

The setback for Tesla's automated driving effort comes about two weeks before the company's March 1 investor day, during which CEO Musk is expected to promote the EV maker's artificial intelligence capability and plans to expand its vehicle lineup.

Last year, Tesla recalled nearly 54,000 US vehicles with FSD Beta software that may allow some models to conduct "rolling stops" and not come to a complete stop at some intersections, posing a safety risk, NHTSA said.

Tesla and NHTSA say FSD's advanced driving features do not make the cars autonomous and require drivers to pay attention.